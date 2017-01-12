Bella Hadid Un-follows Selena Gomez Hours After Being Spotted With Ex The Weeknd

Selena Gomez’s outing with The Weeknd just cost her a follow on Instagram from a famous socialite.

Hours after the two were spotted being openly and publicly intimate with each other, Bella Hadid, the R&B star’s ex quickly un-followed Gomez on Instagram.

Before the un-follow, a source revealed that while Selena and Bella know each other, they are not good friends. So to put it simply, this isn’t a scenario where Selena stole her friend’s man or The Weeknd is trying to make Bella jealous.

Still though, one has to wonder why the sudden un-follow from Hadid. It’s possible this could be the start of some new Hollywood bad blood.