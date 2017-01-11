Whats Next For Johnny Manziel? Charging For Selfies

Johnny Manziel, 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, will be hosting two autograph signings at “Stadium Signatures.” The quarterback, who hasn’t seen NFL play since 2015, was suspended and eventually cut from Cleveland for violating the NFL’s substance policy as well as domestic assault charges brought against him.

Manziel will be in his home town of Huston holding signings at the Katy Mills Mall (Feb 2) and Woodlands Mall (Feb 3). It has not been confirmed if Manziel will receive an appearance fee, he will be charging $99 for a signature on any item or a photograph. Selfies have also been priced at $50 and for an additional $29 ‘Johnny Football’ will add any inscription (four words or less).

Via Fox News