See The First Images Of Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson

January 11, 2017 9:50 AM By Sybil Summers
Joseph Fiennes will be portraying the King of Pop in an upcoming television special, Urban Myths, for Sky Arts.  The special is based on a story originally in Vanity Fair where Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Marlon Brando traveled together from New York to Ohio after the September 11th attacks.

Maybe Fiennes will do an excellent job, but for now people are dumbfounded at the casting choice, and Fiennes’ makeup doesn’t really exactly instill any confidence.

A trailer released shows Fiennes talking to Elizabeth Taylor portrayed by Stockard Channing.

Check it out below!

