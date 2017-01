The iPhone just turned 10 years-old, but did you keep your original 2007 phone?

Ten years ago: Steve Jobs introduces the original iPhone. https://t.co/G5hUewaEra pic.twitter.com/kZEllskgTQ — Chris Dixon (@cdixon) January 9, 2017

By electronics standards, the original iPhone is now an antique and selling for high-end antique prices.

Original owners who thought long-term and kept it in a drawer have tested the market and are now selling them for thousands of dollars on eBay.

Whereas you and I get suckered into trading-in each generation for 21 bucks. What were we thinking??