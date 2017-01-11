OMG! The Cadbury Oreo Creme Egg Exists!

January 11, 2017 10:31 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: cadbury creme eggs, Easter, Flavor, Oreo

It looks like we are just going to skip over Valentine’s Day this year and go straight to Easter! Oh yeah, we are already talking about Cadbury Creme Eggs, a chocolate staple of any Easter celebration.

Ladies and gentlemen, we present the Oreo Creme Egg!!! Much like the original creme egg, this one also comes with a delicious hard shell and gooey creme filling. However, the one difference is that the creme is loaded with Oreo cookies!

Apparently, Cadbury has been holding out on the U.S. So far, you can only find these in Canada and the U.K. Don’t worry though, you can find the mini Oreo eggs on Amazon.

