OMG! The Cadbury Oreo Creme Egg Exists!

It looks like we are just going to skip over Valentine’s Day this year and go straight to Easter! Oh yeah, we are already talking about Cadbury Creme Eggs, a chocolate staple of any Easter celebration.
Ladies and gentlemen, we present the Oreo Creme Egg!!! Much like the original creme egg, this one also comes with a delicious hard shell and gooey creme filling. However, the one difference is that the creme is loaded with Oreo cookies!
#TBT / Please God bring these to the U.S.! Last year I sent a Canadian the Cinnamon Bun Oreos, and her return gift was 12 expertly packed Cadbury Oreo Eggs. These were an easy and convincing 10/10, even besting the new Reese's Eggs I posted about the other day. Whose Oreo D do we have to suck to get these in the States? 🤔#AskingForAFriend #ImTheFriend
Apparently, Cadbury has been holding out on the U.S. So far, you can only find these in Canada and the U.K. Don’t worry though, you can find the mini Oreo eggs on Amazon.