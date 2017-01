From the producers of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ comes a reboot of the classic dating game show ‘Love Connection’, which ran from 1993 to 1994. The show was recently green lit by ABC and the host has said to be Any Cohen.

Each one hour episode will feature single men and women who will be sent on three blind dates. After which each contestant will ‘spill the dirt’ with host Andy Cohen.

The show will air in the summer of 2017 and has been approved for 15 episodes.

Via Variety