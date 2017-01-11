Jesse Ventura Loses Appeal for $1.8M from ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle’s Family

The United States Supreme Court rejected former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura’s appeal to reinstate the original $1.8 million win against ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle.

In 2014 Ventura filed defamation suit against Kyle’s estate. Ventura claimed he suffered a loss of reputation stemming from a passage in Kyle’s autobiography. due to Kyle insinuating that he punched Ventura at a bar in 2006 for allegedly using offensive comments about the US Navy SEALs. Although Kyle never named Ventura in the book. A court awarded $1.8M to Ventura; however, that was quickly overturned.

Ventura insists he will continue fighting the case.