Jesse Ventura Loses Appeal for $1.8M from ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle’s Family

January 11, 2017 4:42 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: american, Chris Kyle, Jesse Ventura, Navy SEAL, sniper, waco

The United States Supreme Court rejected former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura’s appeal to reinstate the original $1.8 million win against ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle.

In 2014 Ventura filed defamation suit against Kyle’s estate. Ventura claimed he suffered a loss of reputation stemming from a passage in Kyle’s autobiography. due to Kyle insinuating that he punched Ventura at a bar in 2006 for allegedly using offensive comments about the US Navy SEALs. Although Kyle never named Ventura in the book. A court awarded $1.8M to Ventura; however, that was quickly overturned.

Ventura, also a former SEAL, took offense to Kyle’s claim that he punched him at a bar in 2006 for offensive comments he allegedly made about the U.S. Navy SEALs. Although the book never named Ventura.

Ventura insists he will continue fighting the case.

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live