Here’s Why Camila Cabello Left Fifth Harmony

While in Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello felt overly sexualized, and now hopes to legitimize her music through her new solo career. Cabello had a lot to say about her departure from the group she joined at the young age of 15:

“Unfortunately, sex sells… You remember that time when you first got your period, or when your boobs started coming in, that you were like, This is weird. You have to grow into yourself. I feel like it’s been tricky because we’ve had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones.”

While fans of Fifth Harmony feel worried by the change in members, the seems group is excited about their new line up. Their first show since the roster change will be on Jan. 18 for the People’s Choice Awards.

Via Cosmopolitan