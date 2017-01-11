Here’s Why Camila Cabello Left Fifth Harmony

January 11, 2017 3:55 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, cowboys 103.7, Fifth Harmony, People's Choice Awards

While in Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello felt overly sexualized, and now hopes to legitimize her music through her new solo career. Cabello had a lot to say about her departure from the group she joined at the young age of 15:

“Unfortunately, sex sells… You remember that time when you first got your period, or when your boobs started coming in, that you were like, This is weird. You have to grow into yourself. I feel like it’s been tricky because we’ve had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones.”

While fans of Fifth Harmony feel worried by the change in members, the seems group is excited about their new line up. Their first show since the roster change will be on Jan. 18 for the People’s Choice Awards.

Via Cosmopolitan

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live