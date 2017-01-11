Final Five’s Aly Raisman and Simone Biles Pose For Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

January 11, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Aly Raisman, Gymnastics, Olympics, Pose, Rio, Simone Biles, Sports Illustrated, Swimsuits

Five months after conquering the Rio Olympics, Final Five members Aly Raisman and Simone Biles will be making their debuts in Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit issue.

MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor, said she is excited to have the two in this year’s issue.  “I am thrilled to include the gold medal-winning, U.S. women’s gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles in this year’s Swimsuit issue.  Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today.  I love seeing them shine in an entirely different way in the Swimsuit issue and being able to share these gorgeous and powerful images with the world.  These women, their beauty, and what they can achieve know no limits.”

Via SI

