Father Fired For Missing Work Due To Birth Of His Son

30-year-old Lamar Austin’s son was the first child born in 2017 in Concord, New Hampshire. Attending the birth of his baby boy, however, has cost Austin his job as a part-time security guard.

Austin was on a 90-day probationary trial period, as he just started the job. He missed two days tending to his family, and received a text message at 1am January 1st informing him that he had been terminated due to his absences. When he saw the message, Austin thought to himself, “Wow. OK, cool.” He was a bit preoccupied with his wife and new son.

When word of his situation spread, Austin became inundated with job offers, and in the meantime is even receiving financial support from complete strangers. A GoFundMe page was created by Sara Persechino, a former town board member and family leave advocate, who was touched by Austin’s story. She told the Concord Monitor, “I don’t think anyone should ever have to choose between their family and their job.”

Austin has no regrets about his decision, though. He refuses to take off the emergency wristband given to him at the hospital, in commemoration of his son’s birth. He says he will wear it “until it falls off.”

