Exercising on Weekends Only Is Still Beneficial

January 11, 2017 12:13 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Beneficial, Weekends, Working Out

Researchers found that compared to people who never exercised, those who exercised even once a week were healthier and reduced their risk of dying from cancer by almost 20% and dying from cardiovascular disease by 41%.

Researchers from Loughborough University found that 56% of “weekend warriors” are male, and nearly half did just one exercise session on the weekend. It was a lengthy study, with surveys and death rates examined from 1994 to 2012 based on nearly 64,000 adults in England and Scotland.

Read more HERE about why some exercise is better than none – way better!

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live