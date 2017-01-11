Exercising on Weekends Only Is Still Beneficial

Researchers found that compared to people who never exercised, those who exercised even once a week were healthier and reduced their risk of dying from cancer by almost 20% and dying from cardiovascular disease by 41%.

Researchers from Loughborough University found that 56% of “weekend warriors” are male, and nearly half did just one exercise session on the weekend. It was a lengthy study, with surveys and death rates examined from 1994 to 2012 based on nearly 64,000 adults in England and Scotland.

