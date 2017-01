‘Empire’ Renewed For Fourth Season

Cookie’s coming back!

Empire was renewed for a fourth season by Fox. ┬áThe network made their announcement at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Wednesday Jan. 11. In December, Empire’s fall finale, which aired an hour earlier to help launch co-creator Lee Daniels’ new show Star, had around 7.57 million viewers.

The decision to renew the musical drama wasn’t a hard one to make for Fox, as it’s TV’s no. 1 broadcast drama, a title its held for the last three seasons.

Empire returns on Wednesday, March 22 on Fox.