By Radio.com Staff

Ed Sheeran gives the people what they want.

During an appearance on the Capital Evening Show on Capital FM in UK, a listener asked if Sheeran would perform the iconic theme song from 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Ed seems momentarily uncertain, but picks up his guitar and busts out a very passable version.

Check out the full clip below.