Dallas Cowboys Release “Bandwagon Fan Application”

There’s a reason the Cowboys are called “America’s Team.” Even when the ‘Boys have not been their best, you can always rely on their effervescent and rowdy fan base. We have two of the youngest and best players in the NFL, and we head into Sunday after one of our best regular seasons of all time.

With all the true, blue diehards, some bandwagon fans may hop on the Cowboys’ train along the way. Bandwagoners of course, will only root for a team when they are popular, and that’s ok. Sometimes people just aren’t as dedicated as you are, and you can’t fault them for that.

For all those fans who have decided pretty late to start rooting for the Cowboys, the team has released the “Official bandwagon Fan Application.” You check off previous rooting experience, answer basic questions about previous team allegiances, and are asked to name some players that aren’t as well-known as Dez, Tony, or Witten.

Check it out below!

Thanks for your inquiry about the Dallas Cowboys’ bandwagon. Spots are filling up fast, don't miss out! Download: https://t.co/RljLeEaqHo pic.twitter.com/2euKnUZ30N — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 10, 2017

Via Dallas Cowboys