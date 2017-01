President Obama spoke to the world last night in his final address as President of the United States.

Obama took the massive stage in his hometown Chicago and offered the packed room of supporters and media members words of optimism, and warning.

He ended his tenure as President the same way he began it, telling the gathered “Yes we can.”

Celebrities reacted in full force to his nearly hour-long speech with cries of support and gratefulness for the past eight years.

Don't get me started but I'm going to miss the obamas . The nicest family on earth . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 11, 2017

Obama….. you're gonna be missed! ❤ — Zedd (@Zedd) January 11, 2017

Me watching my president Obama's farewell address tonight…I'm not gonna be able to do it y'all… pic.twitter.com/RQoaY5HEPV — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

Historic and classy A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:39pm PST

Via Billboard