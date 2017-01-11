Canine Corner: Lucy

Lucy has a sad story, as most shelter doggies do. Lucy was adopted as a puppy and had a family for the first 13 years of her life, then there was a divorce in her family, and no one wanted poor Lucy so she was brought to Legacy Humane Society. Lucy was sad and confused.

She is now happy and cared for in her foster home while she’s waiting for a new family. Lucy would like to say this to all the wonderful families looking for an amazing girl, “Would you like a senior dog with a lot of spunk and a spring in her step? Come meet me! I am a 13-year-old Chow mix, and I weigh about 38 lbs. I’m a gentle girl who is crate- and house-trained. I get along with the other dogs, ignore cats, and enjoy older kids.”

Lucy is sweet, playful and still spunky for her age! She likes to run and chase tennis balls. Her foster mom says she looks like a little sheep playing in the backyard. She also loves to go on walks, and she’s excellent on the leash! Do you have time to walk with her?

Lucy’s adoption fee includes boosters, rabies, spay, heartworm test (which was negative), and microchip.

If you’d like to meet Lucy, please complete an online application and her foster mom will be in touch! http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/