Xavier University Introduces Nation’s Only Pizza ATM

Xavier University in Cincinnati has taken snacking to a whole other level. They introduced North American to the only pizza ATM in the country.

The machine is available at any hour of the day seven days a week, and dispense fresh, hot pizzas in just three minutes. The 12-inch pizzas can cost between $9 and $10, depending on how many toppings are ordered. The machine holds up to 70 pizzas at a time.

The university has received over 700 inquires about their pizza technology, so hopefully it’s only a matter of time before it’s popping up all across the country, like our living rooms!

The first Pizza ATM pizza in the nation has been presented to the women's soccer team today. Thanks @XavierDining pic.twitter.com/1zX4IppSvt — XU Women's Soccer (@XavierWSOC) August 3, 2016

Via NBC News