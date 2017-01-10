Xavier University Introduces Nation’s Only Pizza ATM

Xavier University in Cincinnati has taken snacking to a whole other level. They introduced North American to the only pizza ATM in the country.
The machine is available at any hour of the day seven days a week, and dispense fresh, hot pizzas in just three minutes. The 12-inch pizzas can cost between $9 and $10, depending on how many toppings are ordered. The machine holds up to 70 pizzas at a time.
The university has received over 700 inquires about their pizza technology, so hopefully it’s only a matter of time before it’s popping up all across the country, like our living rooms!
