Are the days of Malls… coming to an end?

Business Insider reports The Limited suddenly closed ALL of it’s 250 stores (including NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas) yesterday, laying off 4000 employees yesterday, and opting to serve their customers via on-line sales. Last week, Macy’s and Sears announced they were closing hundreds of stores, including (2) Macy’s locations in North Texas.

This was The Limited’s last Facebook posting for 2016.

Seems they were very busy preparing for the closing.