‘The Bachelor’ Twins Are Getting Their Own Show

January 10, 2017 4:59 PM By Tanner Kloven
The twins Emily and Haley Ferguson, who are most famous for their debut in Ben Higgin’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ and last year’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise’,  will have their own show coming in March called ‘The Twins: Happily Ever After.”

The identical twins made Bachelor history by being the only blood relatives to date the same guy.

The show was announced with the following synopsis:

‘Their season, titled The Twins: Happily Ever After, will find the twins saying goodbye to the comfort and luxuries of living under their mom’s roof and beginning the hilarious journey of figuring out life on their own while searching for independence and a new career.’

