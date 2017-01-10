Starbucks Names New Latte After Laxative

For 2017 Starbucks has added a new latte flavor for the new year. The new beverage, which is called the “Cascara.”

Starbucks made this press release when they announce the new latte, “Cascara” is Spanish for “husk,” and we are taking the fruit of the coffee cherry to give our latte a subtle, lightly sweet flavor.”

Now here’s the small problem, Cascara is also the name of a laxative…

This was all due to an unfortunate spelling mistake. Cascara should actually be spelled “cáscara.” Without the accent the new latte shares it’s name with the over-the-counter constipation drug.

Lovely to meet you, #CascaraLatte. May this year be full of subtle sweetness. pic.twitter.com/WOSseysIqA — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) January 10, 2017

Via Elite Daily