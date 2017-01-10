Oreo Cadbury Eggs Are A Thing

January 10, 2017 3:18 PM By Tanner Kloven
In the past Oreo and Milka collaborated to make Oreo chocolate bars. Well now it gets even better. Cadbury, a UK based chocolate company famous for their cream filled chocolate eggs, has teamed up with Oreo to produce a special kind of chocolate egg which is filled with Oreo cookies and cream filling.

Unfortunately the eggs are only available in Canada as of now, but here’s hoping we’ll see a US release in the near future.

Via Cosmopolitan

