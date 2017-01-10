Oreo Cadbury Eggs Are A Thing

In the past Oreo and Milka collaborated to make Oreo chocolate bars. Well now it gets even better. Cadbury, a UK based chocolate company famous for their cream filled chocolate eggs, has teamed up with Oreo to produce a special kind of chocolate egg which is filled with Oreo cookies and cream filling.
Unfortunately the eggs are only available in Canada as of now, but here’s hoping we’ll see a US release in the near future.
#TBT / Please God bring these to the U.S.! Last year I sent a Canadian the Cinnamon Bun Oreos, and her return gift was 12 expertly packed Cadbury Oreo Eggs. These were an easy and convincing 10/10, even besting the new Reese's Eggs I posted about the other day. Whose Oreo D do we have to suck to get these in the States? 🤔#AskingForAFriend #ImTheFriend
Via Cosmopolitan