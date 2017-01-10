Michigan Man Ticketed For Leaving His Vehicle Running In Girlfriend’s Driveway

Twenty-four-year-old Nick Taylor of Roseville Michigan (near Detroit) isn’t in a rosy mood!

According to CBS 11, Taylor recently parked in the driveway of his girlfriend’s house to pick up her and her 2-year-old son, left the engine running to keep the vehicle warm, and upon returning… found a ticket on his windshield… and posted this on Facebook.

With around 14,000 shares and over 5000 comments (many that’ll raise your eyebrows… haha!), the controversy is on! Plus, this post.



Roseville Police Chief James Berlin told CBS Detroit car theft is a public concern and “I encourage our officers to write this ticket.” Berlin also noted, “All it takes is someone to hop in his car and take off. Then there’s a chase often at a high rate of speed and all that could have been prevented.”

FOX 2 reports Taylor’s court date is the 26th. Wonder if he’ll fight the $128 ticket, or consider it a life lesson and pay? What would you do?