Man Celebrates The Senate’s Vote To Repeal Obamacare, Then Realizes He’s On Obamacare

President Elect Donald Trump hasn’t taken office, but the repeal of Obamacare has already started. Last week the Senate voted 51 to 48 to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Fun fact! Not everyone understands that Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act are the same thing. So what happens when you are celebrating the the Senate vote only to find out later that you are currently on Obamacare?

Now, we don’t know the name of this person, but he or she was proudly boasting about the Senate vote on Facebook. The exchange went something like this…

Obamacare Hater: One step closer to fixing this mistake, and only a couple of weeks left of Barry’s regime. 2017 is already looking up.

Friend 1: Really cool of you to treat those of us who need the assistance provided by the ACA with such disregard.

Obamacare Hater: First, we’re talking about Obamacare, not the ACA. Secondly, my insurance is through the ACA, so I’m definitely not the kind of person to look down on others for needing help.

Friend 2: If the Republicans get what they want, you’ll lose your insurance.

Obamacare Hater: I’m not on Obamacare. My health insurance is through the Affordable Care Act, so I’m gonna be fine.

Everyone: Are you kidding me? Obamacare and the ACA is the same thing.

You can read the entire Facebook post below. WARNING! What you are about to read is full of R-rated language…

Ouch! That’s got to hurt. Just another reason why you should always do your research. Make sure you know the facts.