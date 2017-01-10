Kristen Bell Wore Butt Pads To The Golden Globes

January 10, 2017 5:40 AM
Filed Under: 74th golden globes, Award shows, butt pads, Dax Shepard, Dress, golden globes, Hollywood, Kristen Bell

Stars dressed to impress at the 74th Golden Globes Awards Sunday evening, including actress Kristen Bell, who looked gorgeous as she attended the ceremony with husband Dax Shepard.

Hidden under the dress, however, was a secret accessory that Bell was proud to reveal she was wearing, Butt Pads.

Bell shared some more pictures on her Snapchat of her preparation process, including wearing a tin-foil mask while drinking coffee, captioning the photo that she was preparing for the Globes, or possibly an alien induction.

After the show, Bell and Shepard had enjoyed an after party like only they could, by settling down together for an intense board game of Settler of Catan.

Let the after party begin. @daxshepard @goldenglobes @settelersofcatan #GoldenGlobes #settelersofcatan

A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Via Pop Crush

