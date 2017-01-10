Kardashian Limo Driver Arrested

Of the 17 men arrested for their involvement in the Kardashian robbery, one has been confirmed to work for the limo company the Kardashian family uses while in Paris.

The 27-year-old driver’s involvement in the theft has not been confirmed but reports say he was likely the chauffeur who drove Kim Kardashian back to her hotel on the night of the robbery and possibly was able to give the assailants valuable information as to the whereabouts of Kardashian and that she was alone in the hotel.

Via Redbook