John Legend’s Name Was Misspelled At The Golden Globes, Wife Chrissy Teigen Puts Him On Blast

Sunday night’s Golden Globes began with a bit of a miscue, as host Jimmy Fallon’s teleprompter went out just as he hit the stage. The fun and mishaps at Hollywood’s favorite annual party didn’t end there, however.

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen made their way to their seats, only to find that his name had been misspelled on his nameplate. Always ready to crack a joke, Teigen pulled no bones in putting her husband on blast on social media.

How did no one organizing the event spot this error? We’re glad it happened, though. Absolutely hilarious!

