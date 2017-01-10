Jamie Foxx Gets Into Altercation; Attacked Inside West Hollywood Restaurant

Actor and Terrell, Texas native Jamie Foxx was enjoying a meal Saturday night at popular West Hollywood eatery, Catch, when a stranger began yelling at his party.

The man accused Foxx and his group of being too loud, where one witness says the stranger threatened the group saying “You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.” When someone in Foxx’s party responded with “”F*** you I’m from Oakland,” the man lunged at Jamie. At this point, witness accounts vary on what actually happened. Some say the man pulled Foxx down onto a table, where others say Foxx was able to turn the guy around and put him in a chokehold.

Check out video footage of the incident below!

Both the stranger and the group ended up getting kicked out of the restaurant.

