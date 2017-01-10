Highly Detailed Horse Toy Features An Extra “Appendage” (NSFW)

January 10, 2017 10:01 AM
You might want to check under all the animal toys your kids got for Christmas this year.

Bob, a 32-year-old father from southern California picked up one of the plastic animals toys her daughter had just recently gotten for Christmas.  When he examined the little horse a little further, he discovered some…”extra detail” on the undercarriage.

Bob told the Huffington Post he found the appendage odd, because it resembled that of a human’s anatomy, and not a horse’s.

His Twitter post went viral, and resulted in plenty of funny responses from people who found it equally peculiar and hilarious.

Another Twitter user even found a potential mate for the horse!

Via Huffington Post

