Football Ref With Buff Arms Going Viral

Monday night during the college football national championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide, referee Mike Defee accidentally became the star of the show with his superbuff, muscular arms — and now they even have their own Twitter handle.

Fans were easily distracted by Defee’s arms every time he would make a call. “Forget the players, I want arms like the referee in the #NationalChampionship game #workoutmotivation,” one tweeter wrote. Another added, “It’s really hard to focus on what the ref is saying because I can’t stop staring at his arms.”

People all over social media started pitting Defee against one of the most famous NFL referees: Ed Hochuli, who’s also known for his ripped arms. “The real national championship last night was the comparison between Mike Defee and Ed Hochuli’s biceps,” one person on Twitter wrote, while another tweeted, “This referee could have the biggest arms on the field. Somewhere, Ed Hochuli is doing curls to not be outgunned.”

By the end of the game, Defee’s arms had their own Twitter account (@MikeDefeeArms). “Mike Defee 2020, Make America Swole Again,” the account tweeted.