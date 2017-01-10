Colorado Mailman Builds Ramp for Elder-Dog On His Route

The story of Jeff Kramer and Tashi is making the rounds today. They’ve been friends for years and Jeff, a mail carrier, noticed Tashi needed assistance for the daily meet and greet.

Tashi is a 14-year-old black lab once bounded down the front porch stairs to hang with Jeff. When she slowed down, her owner even starting carrying her up and down the stairs to see her beloved mail-pal. To make it easier on all creatures involved…

Jeff decided to install a ramp for Tashi and as you can see it’s worked out beautifully.

Area mailman attempts to ease centuries of postal/canine tension by building ramp for an aging dog https://t.co/9q6qUfLj8Q by @mitchellbyars pic.twitter.com/AAxasHawwT — Matt Sebastian (@mattsebastian) January 6, 2017

“A mailman who likes dogs – go figure,” Jeff laughed.