Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Agree to Keep Divorce Private

For months, their divorce has been public. Brad & Angelina have released a joint statement to turn the tide.

According to the statement obtained by People: “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.”

Their lawyers are bound by the same agreement.

Brad had reportedly always wanted the information sealed.

Hopefully future documents won’t be leaked. Everyone deserves a private life, no matter how famous.