Bella Thorne Receiving Death Threats From Puth/Posey Break Up Drama

Bella Thorne is having to learn about relationships in the lime light the hard way.

The actress opened up to People, where she spoke how her recent breakup took its toll on her after social media proved to be the cruel place we all know it to be.

“I went through a breakup and that was kind of tough. You know, fans, if you’re just seen with somebody, they think you’re immediately, you gotta be in a relationship with them, which is not true,” she said. “I hang out all the time with different people that I’m not dating, that I’m just friends with. I hang out with a lot of guys because I’m a total tomboy, so a lot of my friends end up being guys because a lot of girls are like kind of too girly for me sometimes.”

“People take social media as such a big thing. And they all think they know what they’re talking about. And they think they know your life and they get their friends to trash you,” she explains. “And they get all these people to hate on you and call you whatever names in the book. It’s kind of like one person says it and then everybody jumps on it.”

Thorne was recently dating actor Tyler Posey, but when she was spotted getting close with Charlie Puth, the breakup quickly turned into a cheating scandal online. Which ultimately led her to “receive death threats for a hot minute because they thought I had cheated on my ex, which is a total lie.”

She continued, “And people think that, like, we don’t get bullied in Hollywood—but we do! We get bullied by the public eye and fans and it’s really, let me tell you, it f–king hurts.”