What Is Texas’ Favorite Netflix Show? New Map Shows Most Popular Series In Each State

highspeedinternet.com has put together an unofficial map of the Netflix series each state streamed the most in 2016. Unofficial, because Netflix does not release any viewership data, so to gather the data, the team gathered the top 75 shows on Netflix and cross referenced the top shows with data from Google Trends which helped them determine which shows were most likely to stream in certain areas.

Check out the map below!

The most popular @netflix shows in every state somehow make total sense pic.twitter.com/74PRhqxbxW — Michael Hendrix (@michael_hendrix) January 6, 2017

Certain trends started to appear as the data was gathered. Those in southern states were more likely to watch dramas and violence shows like Scandal and Bloodline, whereas viewers in what they describe as the “Wild West” streamed shows with criminal elements like Orange is the New Black and Narcos, including Texas, who streamed the crime drama focused on Pablo Escobar the most in 2016.

Where do you see your favorite show?

Via highspeedinternet.com