What Happens When Teddy Ruxpin Hooks Up With Alexa?

January 9, 2017 3:24 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Alexa, Amazon Echo, billy bass fish, Teddy Ruxpin

It didn’t take long for computer geeks to start having fun with Alexa.

Amazon’s little echo dot has already resulted in one 6-year-old ordering herself a brand new dollhouse and a ton of cookies delivered to her door, but this takes the device’s potential to a whole new level. How? By combining Alexa with other devices.

For instance, how about this? What happens when you hook up Alexa to a gutted Teddy Ruxpin? Something that will haunt your dreams. Say hello to your AI overlords.

Even better, someone hooked up Alexa to a Singing Billy Bass.

