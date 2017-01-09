Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik: New Music Video May Be In The Works

A month ago Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction, dropped a duet for the soundtrack of the upcoming ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ sequel ‘Fifty Shades Darker’.

A music video was released shortly after featuring clips from the upcoming movie, but was noticeably absent of the two singers.

However, new pictures from Twitter might sugest that the two are making a music video together. Malik was spotted on January 7th leaving what appeared to be the set for a new music video, which could very well be for the Swift duet, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”.

Only time will tell. For now all we can do is just pray we’ll get to see Taylor and Zayn in a new music video.

You can check out the pics below.

ZAYN on the set of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' music video in London! Lets hope Taylor Swift will show up 💋 pic.twitter.com/xjAeaXQVI3 — Taylor Swift Factsㅤ (@blessedswifty) January 8, 2017

Via Elite Daily