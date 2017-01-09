President Obama Throws Star Studded Farewell Party Two Weeks Before Exit

January 9, 2017 6:08 AM
Filed Under: actors, celebrities, musicians, Nick Jonas, Obama, party, President, White House

President Obama only has two more weeks in the White House.  Last Friday night, the Obamas threw a final farewell party and invited all of Hollywood to attend.

Whereas President elect Trump has struggled to find artists to perform at his induction, the stars lined up around the block to attend the White House party.  Attendees included Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Nick Jonas, Jordin Sparks, David Letterman, Paul McCartney, Kelly Rowland, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, Samuel Jackson, Magic Johnson, Tom Hanks, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jerry Seinfeld, Stevie Wonder, Charles Barkley, Steven Spielberg, Marc Anthony, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tyler Perry, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

If you could only be a fly on the wall, huh?

Photos from inside the White House were most likely prohibited, although plenty have been posted, with or without the White House’s permission.

A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on

 

Straight off the plane to the White House…

A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years. 😭

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

President Obama will deliver his final address as President tomorrow in Chicago.

Via Huffington Post 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live