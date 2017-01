A plane carrying the Dallas Stars had to make an emergency stop shortly after takeoff due to an electrical issue.

Luckily, the plane landed safely at St. Louis’¬†Downtown Airport after smoke was noticed coming from the cockpit. ¬†Luckily, there was no visible fire on the plane.

After an emergency landing after takeoff due to an electrical issue, the team has boarded a new plane and is currently traveling to LA. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 8, 2017

All on board were safely evacuated with no injuries, and the team and staff was transferred to a new plane where they safely made their way to Los Angeles for a game tonight against the Kings.

Via CBS