CW-6, a local San Diego TV station, is getting numerous complaints dude to an incident involving Amazon Echoes. During a morning segment, anchor Jim Patton said over the air, “I love the little girl saying, ‘Alexa ordered me a dollhouse.’”

This actually prompted any Echoes within earshot of a TV to order a dollhouse. The inital problem with Echoes was first reported when a six-year-old girl accidentally purchased a $170 dollhouse and four pounds of sugar cookies while having a conversation with an Echo.

As of now Amazon Echo has no voice recognition features. The device begins recording when it hears ‘Alexa’ and will wait for up to 60 seconds for a voice command.

Amazon released a statement promising free returns for any accidental orders.

Via UPROXX