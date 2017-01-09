News Broadcast Ordered Stuff On Viewer’s Amazon Echoes

January 9, 2017 4:32 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Alexa, Amazon Echo, CW-6, more hits 103.7

CW-6, a local San Diego TV station, is getting numerous complaints dude to an incident involving Amazon Echoes. During a morning segment, anchor Jim Patton said over the air, “I love the little girl saying, ‘Alexa ordered me a dollhouse.’”

This actually prompted any Echoes within earshot of a TV to order a dollhouse. The inital problem with Echoes was first reported when a six-year-old girl accidentally purchased a $170 dollhouse and four pounds of sugar cookies while having a conversation with an Echo.

As of now Amazon Echo has no voice recognition features. The device begins recording when it hears ‘Alexa’ and will wait for up to 60 seconds for a voice command.

Amazon released a statement promising free returns for any accidental orders.

Via UPROXX

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live