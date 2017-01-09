Man Arrested For Meth Possession Turns Out To Be Kitty Litter

Ross LeBeau was arrested in Harris County, Texas, for suspected methamphetamine possession in early December. Officers arrested LeBeau when they found a half-pound of kitty litter in a sock belonging to LeBeau.

Tests conducted by by the deputies showed a positive match for methamphetamine, but after a third test conducted by a Harris County forensic lab showed the substance to be just kitty litter. Deputies quickly dropped the case agasint LeBeau.

Surprisingly LeBeau was not angry with Harris County police. Instead he was reported saying, “They thought they had the biggest bust in Harris County… This was the bust of the year for them.”

Via Fox News