Khloe Kardashian Responds To Teen Who Invited Her To Prom On Twitter

January 9, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: Cute, funny, invite, Kardashian, Khloe, Prom, Twitter

The advent of social media has made asking people to prom so much easier.  What happened to writing a sweet message on your best gal’s car, or parodying a love song where you insert her name into the title?

David LeCours took to Twitter to ask a special lady to prom, although the Agawam, Massachusetts teen took his proposal just a step further.  Taking a tour through his home, David asks Khloe Kardashian if she would accompany him to his senior prom.  If she had any reservations, David proceeded to explain why they would “be the most slay couple at prom.”

Just hours later, Khloe responded to the request.

This needs to happen!

Via Us Weekly

