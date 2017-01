Keurig and Anheuser-Bush have teamed up to make a personal booze brewer. Though the product is still in R&D the device will use technology from the failed Keurig Kold.

The companies have said that the hope is to create a device which can brew “beer, spirits, and mixers” at home. The partnership between the two companies was only just reveled on Friday so very little is known as of now.

Via Barstool Sports