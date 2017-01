According to apps such as Match and Tinder, Sunday was the biggest day of the year for cyber-dating – better known as “Dating Sunday“. Yes, the day actually has a nickname.

Usually the day falls on the first Sunday of the new year – but this year that fell on New Year’s Day, so Dating Sunday slid to January 8th.

Perhaps it’s no small coincidence that a week from today will be Blue Monday – the so-called most depressing day of the year.