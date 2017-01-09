Is This The Greatest Uber Driver Of All Time?

January 9, 2017 9:27 AM
A user on reddit may have just found what they consider the greatest Uber driver of all time.

User FlySupaFly posted a picture on the website that shows every passenger’s dream, a pocket organizer filled with some health, cosmetic, and beauty tools that everybody might need in a pinch.

The best Uber driver in the world from pics

The pockets have tissues, breath mints, pens, as well as some cutely designed covered pockets which may hold some unmentionables and “private items.”

This driver has certainly earned their five-star rating.

Via Metro

