Snow is on the ground on 49 out of the 50 states in the US. Snow is even on some volcanoes in Hawaii. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that over 60% of the country is covered in snow, ice or sleet. The snow depths reach up to 19.5 inches in the Northeast.

This weekend wonderland wont last however, temperatures will be on average 25-35 degrees warmer by mid week.