Emma Stone Goes In For A Hug, Gets Denied, Awkwardness Ensues (Video)

La La Land was a big winner at last night’s Golden Globes ceremony. The film won 7 awards out of 7 nominations, including best actor and actress for leads Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

When writer and director Damien Chazelle won the award for Best Screenplay, each of the cast members went in for a celebratory hug. Stone went in for the hug, but couldn’t find her way to Chazelle through costar Ryan Gosling and Chazelle’s partner Olivia Hamilton.

Stone’s sense of humor is well documented, and she seemed to take the awkwardness all in stride.

Check it out below!

Emma Stone's awkward reaction to her double hug w/ Damien Chazelle was hilarious/reminded me of this: https://t.co/WK2P2hl2tZ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Mww9hEPoaf — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

Stone appears to say in the clip, “That was weird, I’m sorry.” HA!

Via People