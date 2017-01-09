Donald Trump Responds To Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech

Meryl Streep received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globes last night. However, we aren’t talking about her amazing career this morning, we are talking about her acceptance speech.

Streep took the stage not only to say thanks, but she also made a point to mention that the majority of the people attending were not born in the United States, which was directly aimed at President Elect Donald Trump. Streep said…

“So, Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if we kick ’em all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

She even mentioned one performance that stood our in her mind this year, which also happens to be the moment where Donald Trump mocked a disabled reporter. That moment broke her heart because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life.

As expected, Donald Trump has now responded to Meryl Streep’s speech. The President Elect took to Twitter to voice his opinion on Meryl Streep, saying…

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Oh yeah, it doesn’t end there. Trump went on to say…

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017