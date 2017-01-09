Donald Trump Fires Shots At Arnold Schwarzenegger After New Apprentice Premiere, Terminator Responds With Perfect Burn

You would think President elect Trump has some bigger fish to fry, but he spent his morning last Friday taking some shots at actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who replaced him as the host of Celebrity Apprentice.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Maybe President Trump just feels so passionate about his former television baby, he hates seeing the ratings dip below from when he manned the helm. Either way, the former Governor of California held his own against the future leader of the free world, responding with a diss that matches anything Trumop has thrown out.

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

If the two ever throw fisticuffs, our money is on Arnold.

