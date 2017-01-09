Dallas’s Southwest Center Mall (Red Bird) set to Receive Major Overhaul

As Macy’s plans to close their doors at the Southwest Center Mall, also known as ‘Red Bird Mall’ in South Dallas, majority owner Peter Brodsky plans to bring a new hotel and other revitalization efforts to the property.

“We’d rather have all businesses be thriving,” Brodsky said. “Given the fact that their business hasn’t been thriving, to me the closing is an opportunity to turn the page and have a fresh start”.

Unlike most shopping malls, many of the spaces within Southwest Center Mall had separate owners. Brodsky has been actively buying up those spaces. He has a contract in place to purchase the Macy’s site as well.

The long-term goal for the property is have a diverse mix of “high-quality” retail, office and residential space, along with a new hotel soon.

He also plans to rechristen the site as it’s original name “Red Bird.”