Dallas Cowboys New World Headquarters “The Star” Opens Today For You!

Today, the new world headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys, “The Star” in Frisco opened to the public, as reported by CBS 11.

VIP Tours of the 91-acre facility are 1 hour and available at $35 per person, and include the field “war room”, where this year’s draft will take place, plus seeing Super Bowl memorabilia, including the Dallas Cowboy’s (5) championship rings and trophies from 1971 – 1995.

In addition, VIP Tours include special Cowboys stories, including the famous Roger Staubach/Drew Pearson “hail mary” with accompanying video.

Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer and Exec. VP Charlotte Jones Anderson told CBS 11, “We want to win games and we want to win Super Bowls and we want to bring an experience to people like no other along the way. And I think this is a great expression of that!”

Congrats to the Dallas Cowboys on their new facility and may it lead to a Super Bowl!!!