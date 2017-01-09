Construction Starts In March for Lagoon in Rowlett

January 9, 2017 11:59 PM
Filed Under: Lagoon, Rowlett, Waterpark

Crystal Lagoons will begin construction in March near Dalrock Road and I-30.  This $1 Billion The Bayside project in Rowlett is planed for 262 acres,  and 25 acres of parks,  gardens and beaches.  Surrounding the lagoon will be cabanas that will overlook the water.  Plus a huge fountain and zip-line on the waterfront, sailboats, and a surf machine.   The lagoon is scheduled to open in spring 2019.

That’s not all,  this project will include commercial space for business, retails, apartment units, hotel and a marina.    The design firm said it wants to build beach zones with swim-up bars and floating fire pits.

 

 

